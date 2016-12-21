Old depot in Opp to get major renovation

The old Opp depot is about to get a major facelift. Opp Mayor Becky Bracke says renovations on the old depot will begin after the first of the year.

There have been previous attempts to restore the building. In July the city council voted 3-2 against a $812,000 renovation bid after an award of federal funding through a reimbursement program was granted. The federal funding equated to $400,000, with Opp providing 20 percent matching funds. So in total, the city would have had to pay nearly $500,000.

The Andalusia Star reported in early December that the city council approved a $726,000 bid for the L&N Depot project.

"It will be a visitors center and a place where they can come through and they can stop," Mayor Bracke said. "I'd love to see the chamber of commerce there so we can combine it where people can stop and get information about Opp," she explained.

The mayor says the depot will have a big ballroom and a community room where events can be held.

The entire project will cost around $800,000.

