Andalusia's theater set to reopen after Christmas

It won't be long before residents in and around Andalusia will have a new theater to go visit.

The old theater on the town square is getting a massive renovation. It will soon be a top notch, three-screened theater.

The property and the theater were given to the city after years of falling into extreme disrepair.

Opening date should happen sometime in January or February. The total cost of the renovation job will be $1.4 million.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.