Candyland returns to Andalusia for third year

Candyland is in full swing in Andalusia! This is the city's annual Christmas festival, and it's not just for kids. Adults have a good time as well.

Candyland takes up two locations; Court Square in town and Springdale Estates next door to city hall. The event consists of games and train rides for kids!

"We've had two bus loads of children here this morning," said Mayor Earl Johnson. "And we'll have literally thousands of people between here an New Year's," he added.

Mayor Johnson says the city started Candyland in 2013. Admission is always free.

ON THE WEB: http://www.christmasincandyland.com/

