Montgomery dispatcher says goodbye after 35 years

Cindi Hicks knew exactly what she wanted to do by the second day. Her passion continued for 35 years. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

She's answered the call of citizens needing emergency assistance and officers needing backup. Now, after 35 years, a Montgomery dispatcher is hanging up her headset and saying goodbye to the Emergency Communications Department.

When she first arrived, it didn't take long for Cindi Hicks to find her calling.

"My second day, I went to my supervisor and I said 'I want to work that radio. I want to talk to those officers. This is the job I want,'" Hicks explained.

And over the last three-and-a-half decades, through the good times and bad, Hicks has never lost that passion. She even tried to retire once before in 2004, but she was back on the job, albeit on a part-time basis, just a few months later.

That passion and dedication isn't lost on the officers who are used to hearing her voice over the radio.

"Good events, bad events, you could tell the emotion. You could tell she really cares about what's going on," said Capt. Tonya Thompson with the Montgomery Police Department. "She wants to be out here with the officers. You could tell she wants to make sure everything is ok with them, but she's always been able to maintain her composure."

But working her last shift Wednesday night, Hicks is leaving with a full heart and no regrets.

"I don't know that anybody that ever has this job will ever have the career that I had here. I don't," Hick stated.

"I don't think that most people would dare stay 35 years. It's hard. It's hard on you. Sending the medics to a child, or someone in wreck or anybody hurt. It's the greatest job ever. It's the most rewarding job that there is for people," she said looking back.

In a job that helps and saves lives, Cindi's was also changed for the better thanks to her work. On her second year on the job, she met a special police officer. Some 32 years later, they're still happily married.

