WSFA 12 News Holiday Blood Drive a success

WSFA 12 News teamed up with the American Red Cross Wednesday for the Holiday Blood Drive.

Every day, the American Red Cross works to gather 14,000 donations. Officials say there is no doubt, Wednesday's blood drive will make a big difference. Each donation can help save three lives.

According to Red Cross officials, the total amount donated on Wednesday was 71 pints.

Many people we spoke with say it's important for them to give because it's an easy and free gift of life.

"Something I can do that's not very hard for me," said Montgomery resident and blood donor Diana Simpson. "And I feel like it can help save somebody's life, and it's a chance to do something good."

The season of giving is the perfect time to donate blood.

"I just believe it's a great thing," explained Deatsville resident and blood donor Nell Yarbrough. "It's easy to do and it could save somebody's life. It's a way to give back!"

Another donor, Malcolm Banks, said his reason to give blood increased when his niece was born prematurely, "and I learned years later when I learned about what my blood type was that a positive blood type is used for preemies, so I kinda constituted it with that."

No matter your reason, experts say every donation helps and is desperately needed.

If you missed out on donating, call 1-800-Red Cross to set up an appointment to give blood. Also, if you missed out and you are in the Dothan area on Thursday, the Red Cross will have a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wiregrass Commons Mall.

Experts say all types are needed.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.