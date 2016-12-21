AEA's lawsuit against PEEHIP heads to court

A case seeking to strike down insurance increases for Alabama teachers went to court Wednesday.

The Alabama Education Association is claiming the insurance hike was illegal, stating the board for the Public Education Employees' Health Insurance Plan, or PEEHIP, did not adhere to the state's open meeting law.

The day PEEHIP approved the increase there was another meeting for the board that PEEHIP called "informational" to make sure board members knew what they were voting on later that afternoon. AEA contends the meeting was meant to sway board members for a rate hike without public input.

"What we hope to change are these meetings before the meeting where board members are influenced only by one party and are forced into or influenced into making decisions through a lens of one," the AEA.

"The staff presented information, which was again presented at the afternoon meeting," said Leura Canary, General Counsel for the Retirement Systems of Alabama and PEEHIP. "But they presented that information so the board had the opportunity to understand the facts underlining the decisions they had to make that afternoon."

The presiding judge wants time to review the case and have lawyers submit more documents. Nothing new is expected until early in 2017.

