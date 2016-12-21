Trojans in final preps before taking on Bobcats in the Dollar General Bowl

Troy (9-3) will take on the Ohio Bobcats (8-5) in the 2016 Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Friday. The Trojans have been banged up since the Appalachian State game back on Nov. 5, a game the Trojans won 28-24.

Likely, the best news is junior running back Jordan Chunn is back to full strength after suffering an injury late in the season. After a 129-yard performance against the Mountaineers, Chunn hasn't been able to top 80 yards in a game, thanks to his injury.

In the three weeks leading up, the Trojans have been resting up and shaping up since d ropping their regular season finale against Georgia Southern.

This past week has been a relaxing one to date down in Mobile, but head coach Neal Brown is ready for his team to focus on the task at hand.

"We're really getting into the business part of this trip where we have to get ready for a game," said Brown. "We've practiced really well. I want to see some of our guys step up. I know this, we've prepared. I'm pleased with how we practiced down here and we're ready to play a good football game."

This is the Trojans' first bowl game since 2010.

The Trojans and the Bobcats will hit the field on Friday for the Dollar General Bowl with kickoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

