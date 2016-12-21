Trojans in final preps before taking on Bobcats in the Dollar Ge - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Trojans in final preps before taking on Bobcats in the Dollar General Bowl

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
Connect
The Trojans' game photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Trojans' game photo. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MOBILE, AL (WSFA) -

Troy (9-3) will take on the Ohio Bobcats (8-5) in the 2016 Dollar General Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile on Friday. The Trojans have been banged up since the Appalachian State game back on Nov. 5, a game the Trojans won 28-24.

Likely, the best news is junior running back Jordan Chunn is back to full strength after suffering an injury late in the season. After a 129-yard performance against the Mountaineers, Chunn hasn't been able to top 80 yards in a game, thanks to his injury.

In the three weeks leading up, the Trojans have been resting up and shaping up since dropping their regular season finale against Georgia Southern.

This past week has been a relaxing one to date down in Mobile, but head coach Neal Brown is ready for his team to focus on the task at hand.

"We're really getting into the business part of this trip where we have to get ready for a game," said Brown. "We've practiced really well. I want to see some of our guys step up. I know this, we've prepared. I'm pleased with how we practiced down here and we're ready to play a good football game."

This is the Trojans' first bowl game since 2010.

The Trojans and the Bobcats will hit the field on Friday for the Dollar General Bowl with kickoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Troy holds Pro Day in front of numerous NFL scouts

    Troy holds Pro Day in front of numerous NFL scouts

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-03-21 22:17:00 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS
    TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Eighteen professional football hopefuls, including 10 off Troy’s most recent team, worked out for NFL and CFL personnel Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day. Linebacker Demetruis Cain, defensive end Rashad Dillard, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive end Junior Gnonkonde, kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker Terris Lewis, linebacker William Lloyd, linebacker Justin Lucas, defensive back Josh Marshall and defensive back Jalen Rountree joi...More >>
    TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Eighteen professional football hopefuls, including 10 off Troy’s most recent team, worked out for NFL and CFL personnel Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day. Linebacker Demetruis Cain, defensive end Rashad Dillard, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive end Junior Gnonkonde, kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker Terris Lewis, linebacker William Lloyd, linebacker Justin Lucas, defensive back Josh Marshall and defensive back Jalen Rountree joi...More >>

  • Troy alum, SB50 champ DeMarcus Ware asks 'Who is Jimmy Fallon?'

    Troy alum, SB50 champ DeMarcus Ware asks 'Who is Jimmy Fallon?'

    Friday, March 17 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-03-17 21:28:35 GMT

    A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.

    More >>

    A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.

    More >>

  • Position changes highlight Troy's first spring practice

    Position changes highlight Troy's first spring practice

    Friday, March 17 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-03-17 14:34:32 GMT

    It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.

    More >>

    It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump's DC neighbors

    Security, parking, garbage irk Ivanka Trump's DC neighbors

    Saturday, March 25 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-03-25 17:39:08 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-03-25 17:39:08 GMT

    Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.

    More >>

    Residents of a posh Washington neighborhood say the Trump clan doesn't make for very good neighbors, hogging parking on an already crowded street and leaving trash bags rotting at curbside.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly