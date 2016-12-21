Alabama beats Arkansas State, 67-52, in Rocket City Classic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – The Alabama men’s basketball team won a 67-52 decision over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Wednesday night in the first annual Rocket City Classic at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Ala. The Crimson Tide improves to an overall 6-5 record, while the Red Wolves fall to 9-3.

Both teams battled back-and-forth to begin the first half, as the score was tied at 11-11 at the midway point of the half. Alabama went on an 18-4 run to close out the half to take a 31-26 lead going into intermission. The Tide shot 37 percent from the field in the half, while hitting 33 percent of its shots from beyond the arc.

The Tide continued to expand on its lead in the second half, as it held a seven-point lead at the midway point of the half, 47-40. Alabama went on a 14-3 run to take a 63-44 lead forcing the Red Wolves to call a timeout with 3:07 left in regulation. Arkansas Stat went on to score eight more points, but it wasn’t enough as the Tide cruised to a 67-52 victory.

Alabama will be back in action on Thursday, Dec. 29, when it returns to Coleman Coliseum to host Stetson in a game that is set to broadcast on the SEC Network+ at 7 p.m. CT.

(Courtesy: Alabama Athletics)