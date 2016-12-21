Auburn beats Oklahoma 74-70 Birthday of Basketball showcase

The Auburn Tigers will begin their journey to a national title in Texas once again as the Tigers get ready to take on N.C. State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday.More >>
The Auburn Tigers baseball team hosted UAB Tuesday night and took care of business, shutting out the Blazers 4-0.
Western Kentucky has scheduled a 2022 road game at Auburn, just the program's third meeting against the Southeastern Conference school but the first since becoming an FBS member.
The Auburn women's basketball team is going dancing.
For 17 former Auburn Tigers, Auburn's Pro Day was their chance to show what they were made of.
Kevin Puryear hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, and Missouri rallied to beat Auburn 86-83 in overtime Wednesday night at the Southeastern Conference Tournament to keep coach Kim Anderson working at least one...
Spring ball is alive and well on the Plains and no we're not talking about baseball or softball, it's all about football as the 2017 season kicked off for the Tigers on Tuesday.
Ronnie Johnson scored 17 points and Auburn snapped a three-game skid with a 98-75 victory over reeling LSU on Tuesday night.
Canyon Barry scored a season-high 30 points and No. 15 Florida rode a big second-half surge to a 114-95 victory over Auburn on Tuesday night.
Kendall Veach blasted two home runs to guide No. 2 Auburn to a 3-2 victory against No. 1 Oklahoma Thursday afternoon.
