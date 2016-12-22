Well-known shipwright honored in Montgomery

Friends and family gathered to remember a man well known for his connection to a riverboat in Montgomery on Wednesday.

Edwin Bull Senior passed away on Saturday at the age of 101.

Bull started working on boats in his early teens and later started building boats. His seventh boat he built with his son, the Betsy Ann, was docked in Montgomery for years, providing charter cruises up and down the Alabama River.

Bull is also remembered for having served in the Navy during World War II.

