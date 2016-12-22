Troopers continue tradition of giving teddy bears to children in AL hospitals

Alabama State Troopers are continuing their holiday tradition of giving out teddy bears to children who will spend the holidays in hospitals in Montgomery.

This tradition, which has been going on for over 25 years, will begin Thursday at Baptist Medical Center South. From there Troopers will visit Baptist East and then Jackson Hospital.

ALEA officials say the bears are provided by the Alabama State Trooper Association. The ASTA donation is made possible by donations from the public. About 500 teddy bears will be delivered to children over the holidays this season.

Troopers have already given out the teddy bears out at Huntsville Women and Children's Hospital.

