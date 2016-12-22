Guest Editorial: Happy holidays

You know, there’s nothing wrong with saying “happy holidays” at this time of year. We’ve been doing it for at least 150 years in America.

There’s also nothing wrong with saying “merry Christmas”, or “happy Hanukkah”, or “happy Kwanzaa” or any other expression reflecting how you believe or what’s important to you.

Yet, many who celebrate Christmas take umbrage at the generic “happy holidays”, especially when used by the media or in advertising or by public entities.

It is seen as diluting or ignoring the meaning of the birth of Jesus, an event held dear to 75% of Americans. And that’s understandable.

But here’s a thought. In this age of increasing intolerance, of polarization, of us-versus-them, of political correctness, why don’t we use this time of year to accept other’s expressions of their joy while sharing our expression of joy with them. We might even learn something new about their celebrations.

And maybe we can even forgive those who try not to offend by being safely generic in their greetings of “happy holidays”.

From me to all of you… merry Christmas.

