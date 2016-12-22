Guest Editorial: Resolve to be financially healthier

It’s that time of year again.

In talking to folks here at the station about their new year’s resolutions I heard things such as “less beer, more water”, “get a handle on my online shopping”, “a new stamp on my passport”, and “no more major surgeries.”

If you’re looking for an aspect of your life to try to improve in 2017 consider this. One report ranks Montgomery 138th among the 150 largest cities in the U.S. in financial fitness. Experian, the credit report company, ranks Montgomery 200th in credit report scores.

Sounds like a lot of us could resolve to be better with our money.

That’s easier said than done, I know, especially if you’re starting 2017 in financial trouble. If so, there are numerous resources here in the River Region to help you.

One of the best ways to get help is by simply calling 2-1-1. That call will connect you to a trained operator, 24/7, who can direct you to the right financial or other services for your particular situation.

So go ahead, make that resolution and get help making it happen. There’s no time like the new year.

