New insulin patch eliminates several shots for some diabetics

A new approach to insulin eliminates the need for some diabetics to give themselves shots multiple times throughout the day.

Bessie Neal, 51, has been injecting herself with insulin for about four years and she says it's unpleasant for a number of reasons.

"Trying to take a shot in a restaurant, maybe people looking is kind of embarrassing and some people don't want to see you take care

of your medical needs in public," said Neal.

Things are different for Bessie now- She's free from those shots because she opted to wear a patch. It's called V-Go and it pricks her with one needle in the morning

Once it's in, it's giving a steady dose of insulin. She can even give it a boost before meals.

"The only uncomfortable part is feeling the first stick but you only feel one stick!"

Dr. Shreya Parikh says the V-Go delivers a constant amount of insulin. You're not able to decrease that amount, so it's not ideal for patients that are Type 1.



But Dr. Parikh says she's found it helps a specific group of her Type 2 patients. She says this cuts the number of injections on average from 28 to seven per week.

Neal says it's given her back time and better control of her diabetes.

