New commissioner appointed to fill Elmore Co. District 4 seat

Gov. Robert Bentley's office has confirmed a new appointment to fill Elmore County's District Four commission seat.

Bart Mercer's appointment letter was signed by the governor Wednesday. His appointment becomes effective on Dec. 26.

Mercer takes over the seat vacated by former Commissioner Joe Faulk who resigned several days after the general election. Faulk entered a guilty plea to felony ethics violations for using his public position for personal gain.

Mercer owns a Wetumpka business and, according to its website, is the Chairman of the non-profit Elmore County Economic Development Authority, or ECEDA.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify Faulk's name from Greg to Joe.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.