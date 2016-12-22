AL authorities catch suspects in multi-state debit card skimming scheme

Two people have been charged for their alleged roles in a multi-state debit card skimming scheme, the office of Attorney General Luther Strange announced Thursday. Reiner Perez Rives, 34, and Eunises Llorca Meneses, 30, both of Orlando, were arrested Wednesday in Baldwin County.

Authorities have identified more than 100 victims in Alabama and surrounding states who have been bilked out of thousands of dollars.

Rives and Meneses face charges of trafficking in stolen identities, identity theft, and an illegally obtained or an illegally possessed credit card. Rives is also facing 15 counts of identity theft from the Ozark Police Department. Additional charges could be filed in Alabama and surrounding states as the evidence is reviewed and more victims are identified.

The Ozark Police Department reached out to the Alabama Attorney General's Office earlier in December after receiving eight identity theft reports in two days. Five of the cases were traced to an Ozark gas station where investigators found a skimming device. Authorities didn't release the name of the gas station.

The device was wrapped in tape and bundled with wires inside a gas pump. Officials said it wasn't visible from the outside of the pump.

Authorities were able to identify the suspects after one of the victim's debit cards was used at a gas station in Virginia. Surveillance video captured a license plate of the suspects' vehicle that was then traced back to a rental car in Rives' name.

Investigators then traced Rives and Meneses to Texas. They were apprehended in Baldwin County as they traveled back through Alabama. They are being held in the Baldwin County Jail.

When the suspects were apprehended, authorities seized $6,490 in cash, 39 stolen debit card numbers with pin numbers and an additional 315 gift cards. Several agencies are working to identify additional victims.

Investigators have determined the stolen card information has been used in Alabama cities including Athens, Clanton, Falkville, Huntsville, Madison, Montgomery, and Prattville; in Florida cities including Marianna, Midway, Ocala, and Orlando; in Tennessee cities including Baileytown, Bristol, Cookville, Kingston, Knoxville, Lenoir City, and Rockwood; and in Virginia cities including Bristol, Ellison, Meadowview, and Wytheville.

People living near these areas or who travel through these areas should check their bank and credit card statements for unusual activity.

Attorney General Luther Strange has advised Alabamians to be extra vigilant while using cards at gas stations.

“When buying gas it is best to directly pay the service station attendant rather than at the pump. Furthermore, avoid using debit cards to buy gas since PIN numbers are easier for skimmers to steal. Be cautious this Christmas season and don’t take chances with your hard-earned money," Strange said.

