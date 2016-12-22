Son fondly remembers longtime Montgomery businessman Jim Woodham

Jim and his wife celebrated their 51 wedding anniversary just last Friday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Members of the Woodham family pose with the '57 Chevy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A photo at his business shows Jim Woodham posing with his '57 Chevy. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The love for a father through the eyes of his son. "I saw him every day," son Matt Woodham said while holding back tears.

A former Navy man, Jim Woodham started his tire and auto center from the ground up 50 years ago. The younger Woodham says his dad's secret to success was really no secret at all. He believed and lived the Golden Rule.

Mr. Woodham died early Wednesday morning from a lung disease.

"That's one thing he would tell you. He would give you the shirt off his back," Matt explained.

Letters of appreciation hang from the company bulletin board on Troy Highway, handwritten notes that testify to Woodham's integrity and willingness to do right and be fair.

"You know my dad would go out of his way to pick up a vehicle because they needed help," Matt explained.

One dream always eluded Jim. Back in the day, he couldn't afford a '57 Chevy. Well, he made it happen a few years ago, a slick, crimson red Chevy with vinyl seat covers. The old car was brought back to life at the hands of Jim and his son.

"You know he worked hard enough in life. He deserved it," Matt recalled.

But nothing compared to the love Woodham had for his family, not the business and certainly not the BelAir. In fact, Jim Woodham designated a special parking spot for his wife at the business, a sign that says 'reserved for Ruth Woodham.'

"He looked after everybody. He was a good provider," Woodham's son explained.

Woodham will be buried on Christmas Eve day just like his father was many years ago.

Matt will continue with the business and the keep the car in the family. Just like the classic Chevy, they don't make 'em like they used to, and that includes people like Jim Woodham, a classic all by himself. He was 74.

Alabama Heritage is handling Woodham's funeral arrangements. Visitation begins at 5 p.m. Friday and funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

