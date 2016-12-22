Gov. Bentley awards $1.3M to improve AL recreational venues

Gov. Robert Bentley's office announced Thursday that $1.3 million in grants have been awarded to enhance recreation opportunities in the state.

These awards, made through the federal land and water conservation fund, will enable nine cities, a county, and a recreation board to improve parks and playgrounds in their communities.

Officials say some of the projects that will be done include improving one of the state's most popular mountain bike trails, to building a recreational vehicle campground.

“Alabama is a great place to live, play and work, and projects made possible by these grants will make it better,” Bentley said. “I challenge everyone to venture outside and experience the wonderful state and community parks and all they have to offer.”

“Parks, playgrounds, and trails are the highlights of communities throughout Alabama,” said ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. “When I drive through areas and see a park or playground I know that I am seeing a caring community that takes pride in itself and the people who live there. ADECA is pleased to partner with these communities and groups to expand recreational opportunities.”

Below is a list of the grants and projects awarded:

Lauderdale County Commission- $150,000

Develop a recreational vehicle campground, construct a new restrooms and shower facility and pavilion, and install sewer system, water lines and underground electricity services for the campground at Brush Creek Park near Waterloo. Lauderdale County has pledged $164,611 for the project.

Phil Campbell - $94,875

Upgrade restrooms and a concession building, improve handicap accessibility and upgrade and replace fixtures at the city’s splash pad park. The city has pledged an identical match of $94,875 for the project.

Haleyville- $150,000

Construct walking trails, install playground equipment and improve access and parking at the Haleyville Sports Complex. A local match of $344,125will also be used for the project.

Fyffe - $60,000

Construct a splash pad at the town’s park. The town has pledged $85,950 in local funds for the project.

Cedar Bluff - $24,150

Construct a 5-foot-wide walking trail, a half basketball court, improve handicap accessibility and install signage at the town park. Local funds of $24,150 have also been pledged for the $48,300 project.

Anniston - $150,000

Construct an additional road access and parking, primitive camping sites and other improvements to the Coldwater Mountain biking trail. The 4,000-acre complex has about 35 miles of existing mountain biking trail and attracts bikers all across the country. The city is providing $450,000 for the project.

Vestavia Hills - $70,000

Construct a picnic pavilion, install lighting, benches and trash receptacles and renovate landscaping at Patch Work Park. Vestavia Hills will provide $70,000 in local funds for the project.

Autauga County Recreation Board (Pine Level community) - $76,952

Construct lighting and fencing at two ball fields in the Pine Level community. The board is providing a local match of $139,489.

Prattville - $50,000

Construct a pavilion, gravel drive, bathroom and shower area at the 8.6-acre Allenville Road Park. The city is providing a $50,000 match.

City of Mobile - $386,525

Construct a 1.7-mile multi-use trail along Three Mile Creek from Pecan Street to West Ridge Road and also install fitness stations, lighting, benches and signage. Mobile is providing an identical $386,525 match for the project.

Semmes - $130,000

Construct walking trails, install playground equipment and improve drainage at the city park. The city is providing an identical $130,000 match to the grant.

The LWCF program was created by Congress in 1965 to assist states with the development and preservation of outdoor recreational facilities. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs manages the program in the state.

