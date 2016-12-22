Rising star to be featured in Montgomery New Year's celebration

Details have been released for the New Year's celebration in the city of Montgomery and this year officials say there will be something new.

According to city officials, the annual countdown event will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the corner of Tallapoosa and Commerce Street. This year it will feature a Capital of Dreams star which will rise above the city's skyline. There will also be fireworks, confetti and music by Kirk J and Pop Culture.

Bama Budweiser of Montgomery, Capitol Hyundai, and Johnson & Sons Steel inc. are sponsoring this event.

For more information, visit www.funinmontgomery.com.

