Suspect in Prattville chase, crash identified as IN armed robbery suspect

A police chase down a major Prattville roadway came to a crashing halt behind a home Thursday as authorities quickly took the driver into custody.

The suspect, Indiana resident John Wilkie Jr., was a wanted fugitive.

The staff at Bo Evans Realty was enjoying a Christmas lunch at their office in Prattville when they spotted the gold car driven by Wilkie barreling across East Main Street and down the side of their building. It went through a fence, hit a stump and then struck a tree in the backyard of the house next door.

“We just saw the car and all of the cops following it and they came straight through. We actually thought they hit the house next door. And then there were all the officers. We had 14 plus vehicles out here,” said Maegan Guillot. “It basically blocked the road. If they had ran, we were trying to make sure they weren't trying to come in after us.”

“There were blue lights everywhere. We were having a blue Christmas here at Bo Evans Realty,” added Carol Armstrong. "We wanted to look and see what was going on but we didn't know if they were firing gunshots.”

Alabama State Troopers said Wilkie was not armed.

The 27 year old tried to run away once he crashed, but didn’t get far before he was apprehended.

“He's wanted out of the state of Indiana for a felony charge of armed robbery and the vehicle he was trying to evade law enforcement in was stolen,” said Corporal Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Thornton indicated the car was stolen out of Pensacola, Florida.

Around noon, a state trooper pulled Wilkie over on I-65 South in Autauga County for going 95 in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Wilkie initially stopped, but suddenly sped off as the trooper started walking up to his car. The chase ensued and other law enforcement agencies rushed to help, including the Prattville Police Department and Autauga County Sheriff’s Office.



Stunned drivers, many out Christmas shopping, pumped the brakes as officers, troopers and deputies followed Wilkie down Cobbs Ford Road.

The pursuit snaked onto side streets and Wilkie’s risky roadway maneuvers finally came to an end further down the road when he wrecked on East Main Street near Bo Evans Realty.

“It's a miracle he didn't hit anyone,” said Maegan Guillot. “This road right here is crazy. We can't tell you how many fender benders we've seen right out in front of our office. It's a miracle he didn't get side-swiped or side-swipe into someone. As fast as he was going, it would have been a major wreck.”

“Thank goodness no one was hurt,” Carol Armstrong added.

Two unidentified women in the car with Wilkie did not get out of the car once it crashed. They were being held for questioning by Prattville police Thursday afternoon.

It is not clear why Wilkie and his female passengers were traveling through Alabama at the time of the incident.

After his arrest, Wilkie was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, attempting to elude law enforcement, and several traffic citations. He also faces armed robbery charges in his home state. He was being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail.

Troopers expressed relief that no one was injured in the chase or the subsequent wreck since so many drivers were out on the road in Prattville.

“They not only put themselves and those officers in danger, but they put the general public in danger as well,” Corporal Thornton said. “Luckily, no one was injured, including the suspect or any of the officers involved and no other drivers were hurt as a result of the pursuit.”

