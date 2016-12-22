Heavy delays, I-85 southbound just past Shorter after crashes

Motorists traveling on I-85 southbound may experience delays after two crashes just past Shorter.

According to Cpl. Jesse Thornton, there are two separate crashes, one at the 20-mile marker and the other is at the 22-mile marker, which are causing the delays. There are injuries involved in one of the crashes.

Our photographer says traffic in the area is backed up but the left lane is moving slowly.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution, slow down and consider taking an alternate route or expect delays.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.