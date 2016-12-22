Video captures possible suspects in Montgomery stolen angels case

Lynn Bloch would really like to know who stole two sentimental angel decorations from her front yard, and, thanks to some security video, she may be a step closer to that goal.

Two surveillance video cameras reportedly show two unidentified people taking an outdoor decorative train set and putting it into their truck. While the train set is not related to Bloch, the cameras show something else: two 3-foot tall angels, presumably Bloch's, sitting in the back of the truck.

The angels were stolen from Bloch's front yard overnight Sunday in the Towne Lake neighborhood. The angels were gifts to Bloch from a neighbor who lives in Arrowhead. That neighbor, Marcia Martin, proudly displayed the handmade grapevine angels in her own yard for 20 years until she decided to share them with her friend.

(A photo of the angels taken years ago by Marcia Martin. Source: Mrs. Martin)

The tapes have been turned over to Montgomery police to see if they can determine a license plate. The videos have not been publicly released at this point.

