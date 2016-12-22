Alex City man faces attempted murder charge after girlfriend's throat cut

An Alexander City man has been arrested after allegedly slashing his girlfriend's throat. Investigators confirmed Vasco Orlando Woods, 23, is now charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and theft.

Woods allegedly used a knife to cut his girlfriend's neck Tuesday night on Smith Street in the Spring Hill community.

Despite the injuries, the woman is expected to make a full recovery.

Woods was picked up by authorities in Wilcox County and brought back to Tallapoosa County to face charges.

He's being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect Woods' correct age as 23-years-old.

