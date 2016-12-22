Macon County raids end with arrests, discovery of guns, drugs, and stolen items

At least 10 local, state and federal agencies conducted raids on three separate locations in Macon County Thursday. The raids were part of an investigation that has spanned six months. Law enforcement moved in, hitting three drug houses simultaneously.

"A lot goes into an investigation like this and trying to get these guys off the streets," explained Sheriff Andre Brunson. "You have to do certain things. It just takes time, and I just appreciate everyone working together to make this thing happen for us.”

According to Sheriff Brunson, multiple suspects were arrested on various distribution charges, including an individual wanted for attempted murder. Macon County deputies say just one raid netted between $70,000 and $80,000 dollars’ street value of crack cocaine and another $30,000 in crystal meth, or "Ice".

"We found crack cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana, guns, illegal guns, money, stolen televisions,” said Brunson, who hopes this latest roundup puts a dent in the criminal activity that's been an ongoing problem in the community. Stolen trailers, vehicles, and other items were also seized in the busts.

The sheriff's office hasn't yet released details on the locations of the raids, the exact number of arrests, details on the suspects, or the exact charges they are facing.

"People can rest a little easier over the Christmas holiday," the county's top law enforcement official said. "Certainly anytime we can get this magnitude of people together to get the drugs and crime off the streets and just help the people out in the community we've done a great job,” Brunson stated.

The sheriff also expressed gratitude to the community, explaining that tips from concerned citizens kicked off the initial investigation. He encourages folks to report suspicious activity to CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 334-727-2503.

Agencies involved in the raids included: The Macon County Sheriff's Office, Tallassee Police Department, ALEA-Narcotics, ALEA-SWAT Team, Tuskegee Police Department, Tuskegee University Police Department, ALEA- SBI (Alcohol), Alabama DOC Kilby K9 Unit, Notasulga Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service - Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

