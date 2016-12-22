Ken Hare's Natural Alabama: Charity at Christmas should not end at home

There are some birders who will drop everything and rush virtually anywhere for a chance to see a truly rare bird. But even relatively common birds are fun to find when they are somewhere they aren't supposed to be.More >>
There are some birders who will drop everything and rush virtually anywhere for a chance to see a truly rare bird. But even relatively common birds are fun to find when they are somewhere they aren't supposed to be.More >>
The White Pelican is one of Alabama's most beautiful birds, and one of my favorites to attempt to photograph.More >>
The White Pelican is one of Alabama's most beautiful birds, and one of my favorites to attempt to photograph.More >>
Alabama is a wonderful place to bird, with a diverse number of species available for birders in virtually every season of the year. In the spring and fall, for example, Dauphin Island and Fort Morgan peninsula offer some of the best opportunities to see warblers and other migratory birds in all of North America.More >>
Alabama is a wonderful place to bird, with a diverse number of species available for birders in virtually every season of the year. In the spring and fall, for example, Dauphin Island and Fort Morgan peninsula offer some of the best opportunities to see warblers and other migratory birds in all of North America.More >>
Recently I posted a bird photo on Facebook and referred to a "kettle of Black Vultures" and several months ago referred in a column to a "raft of Snow Geese."More >>
Recently I posted a bird photo on Facebook and referred to a "kettle of Black Vultures" and several months ago referred in a column to a "raft of Snow Geese."More >>
When the Alabama Ornithological Society met recently for its winter meeting at Lake Guntersville State Park, the focus was on the huge numbers of wintering ducks and geese to be seen at Lake Guntersville and nearby Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.More >>
When the Alabama Ornithological Society met recently for its winter meeting at Lake Guntersville State Park, the focus was on the huge numbers of wintering ducks and geese to be seen at Lake Guntersville and nearby Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.More >>
On a recent birding outing in Central Alabama, I should have stopped taking photos and switched to videos. Then I could have edited them into a movie and called it "The Day of the Raptor."More >>
On a recent birding outing in Central Alabama, I should have stopped taking photos and switched to videos. Then I could have edited them into a movie and called it "The Day of the Raptor."More >>
The Say's Phoebe is a fairly common bird, one that is not particularly striking or dramatically different from other phoebe species.More >>
The Say's Phoebe is a fairly common bird, one that is not particularly striking or dramatically different from other phoebe species.More >>
The past year was my first full year as a birder, and I can't let it pass without a look back. So here is a list, with photos, of my Top 10 birding experiences of 2016.More >>
The past year was my first full year as a birder, and I can't let it pass without a look back. So here is a list, with photos, of my Top 10 birding experiences of 2016.More >>
It's the week of Christmas, and I'm in the mood once again to write about one of my favorite Christmas themes: Generosity.More >>
It's the week of Christmas, and I'm in the mood once again to write about one of my favorite Christmas themes: Generosity.More >>
It only has been a few decades since Bald Eagles were teetering on the brink of nonexistence in Alabama, but the national symbol has since made a strong return to the state.More >>
It only has been a few decades since Bald Eagles were teetering on the brink of nonexistence in Alabama, but the national symbol has since made a strong return to the state.More >>