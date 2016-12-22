Search continues for 2 missing Montgomery men

Dayshunda Sankey (left) has been missing from Montgomery since September and Virginia (Ginger) Sellers (right) has been missing from Dale County since Nov. 12. (Source: CrimeStoppers and Dale County Sheriff's Office)

Brent Talley (left) and Willie McCall (right) have been missing in separate cases for several weeks. (Source: Montgomery Police Department)

The search continues for two Montgomery men who went missing last month.

The cases aren't connected but both families are desperate to find their missing loved one.

Willie James McCall was at his home in the Royal Creek Road community near Narrow Lane Road on Nov. 13. A caretaker woke up from a nap to find McCall no longer at the house, and he hasn't been heard from since. The 74-year-old has Alzheimer's and a heart condition. He's been known to wander off before but nothing like this.

The same can be said for 67-year-old Brent Talley. Talley walked out of his home on Kingswood Road on Nov. 22 around 9 a.m. Family says he has seizures and hasn't had his medicine since he left. He also suffers from dementia.

Montgomery police say they have had several calls from people believing to have spotted Talley but still haven't found him.

"We've received several reports where they think they have seen Mr. Talley in different establishments, eating establishments and around some hotel areas, but when we get there we have been unable to locate him," said Lt. Regina Duckett with MPD.

Police say they are in constant contact with the families and utilizing what resources they can to locate the missing men. Although reports so far have come up short, they reiterate it's imperative you call if you see anyone you believe could be McCall or Talley.

"We encourage those calls. If anybody thinks they have seen either one of the gentlemen, please call in, let us go out there and see if we can't locate them," Duckett said. "It's extremely important. It's been several weeks since they were last seen so they may have changed a little bit in appearance. So if you think anybody resembles them at all, please call us."

There's also a missing woman from Dale County. Virginia Sellers has been missing since Nov. 12. Seller, also known as Ginger, was last seen at a convenience store on Highway 105 in Skipperville.

Montgomery police are also searching for a missing woman.

Dayshunda Sankey hasn't been seen since early September when she was walking with a friend in the area of Mobile Highway and Fairview Avenue.

If you see anyone looking like the missing men or women, call police. Your tip could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.