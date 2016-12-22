Red Cross holds holiday blood drive in Dothan

Volunteers held a blood drive Thursday at Wiregrass Commons Mall in support of the American Red Cross. They helped collect 24 pints of much-needed blood for using during the holidays.

Betty White has been donating for more than 40 years after witnessing how it helped her father-in-law.

"My father-in-law, who's now passed away, had to have a lot of blood, and Red Cross came through," White said. "He was O Negative and the Red Cross formed a special blood drive just for him," she explained.

"When you have a lot of people going out on their holiday vacations and stuff like that, it's very important because that doesn't stop patients that need blood as well," said Dwight Tony, an American Red Cross representative.

State Farm and ServPro partnered with the American Red Cross to put on the blood drive.

"We're checking them in, making sure they get checked in, and then helping them as they leave getting them snacks and a t-shirt and juice before they head out, and making sure they're good to go," said Emily Clark, State Farm Public Affairs representative.

"We are partners with Red Cross at the international level, but we're also committed to putting in a little sweat equity, if you will, here on the ground level, coming here helping out any way we can," explained Scott Faulk, ServPro owner.

If you missed the blood drive, it's not too late to donate. Log on to the Red Cross website to find a location near you.

Friday, the Red Cross is holding another blood drive at Enterprise Hospital from 9 until 2 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.