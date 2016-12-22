BecauseMaconCountyCares2016 wraps up with community-wide holiday feast

Folks in Macon County gathered to celebrate Christmas early with a special feast Thursday. #BecauseMaconCountyCares2016 is the new initiative behind the festivities.

Launched earlier this year, the purpose of this hashtag was to help families struggling to feed their children during extended holiday breaks. Different churches, agencies, and community organizations partnered with Macon County Schools to make sure no student went hungry.

In addition to the feast, last Friday every student received a food box.

"Everyone's response has been very positive. Everyone wants to join in and lend a helping hand. We have truly accomplished unity in Macon County with this endeavor," said Jacqueline Brooks, Macon County Schools Superintendent.

The hope is to be able to keep the momentum and provide similar resources for students during Spring break, Fall break, Thanksgiving break, and Christmas break in 2017.

To learn more information about this project search #BecauseMaconCountyCares2016 on social media.

