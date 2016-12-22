Montgomery Humane Society takes in dozens of puppies

The Montgomery Humane Society says it was completely cleared out of puppies on Monday but in the past few days has taken in dozens more.

There are, of course, also adult dogs, cats, and kittens that need a forever home for the holidays.

Executive Director Steven Tears says this time of year brings a lot of adoptions, but there is always a need for more and this when you can get the best price.

Tears says the shelter has an Angel Pets Program for anyone who wants to help but doesn't have the time or space to adopt. Tears says donations from the Angel Pets Program allow for the shelters to have lower holiday prices.

“It’s great enough where we’re running a special where all of our adult cats and adult dogs are $25. It is an ideal time to adopt at a very low rate considering the amount of veterinarian care we put into the pets," Tears said.

For more information, visit the shelter's website montgomeryhumane.com.

