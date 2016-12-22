Prattville police looking for suspects in $1600 theft

The Prattville police department is looking for suspects involved in the $1600 theft of a local store.

According to the police, three suspects are wanted after taking goods from the Bama Fever Tiger Pride store located on Cobbs Ford road. Investigators describe the suspects as being in their thirties or forties.

A female suspect is described as wearing a black Auburn shirt and khaki pants. One of the male suspects is described as wearing a red hat, black shirt, and pants, with a black and blue coat.The second male suspect is described as wearing a gray striped sweatshirt, blue jeans with red shoes.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, call your local police department or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

