House sparks Ball St to 4th straight, tops Alabama St 73-48 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

House sparks Ball St to 4th straight, tops Alabama St 73-48

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Franko House scored 15 points and Ball State surged to a double-digit lead in the first half to beat Alabama State, 73-48, Thursday night for their fourth-straight win.

The Cardinals led by just four, 23-19 with three minutes to play in the first half. Trey Moses dunked to spark an 8-1 run to close out the half and send Ball State into intermission with an 11-point lead, 31-20.

The Hornets, idle since a December 14 loss to Tennessee State, rallied to get within seven, 34-27 early in the second half but the Cardinals got back-to-back layups by Tayler Persons to push the lead back to double digits.

Persons finished with 12 points and Ball State shot 26 of 57 (45.6 percent), including 7 of 21 from distance, for the game.

Tony Armstrong scored 12 points and was the lone Alabama State scorer to reach double digits.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Troy holds Pro Day in front of numerous NFL scouts

    Troy holds Pro Day in front of numerous NFL scouts

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-03-21 22:17:00 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS
    TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Eighteen professional football hopefuls, including 10 off Troy’s most recent team, worked out for NFL and CFL personnel Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day. Linebacker Demetruis Cain, defensive end Rashad Dillard, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive end Junior Gnonkonde, kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker Terris Lewis, linebacker William Lloyd, linebacker Justin Lucas, defensive back Josh Marshall and defensive back Jalen Rountree joi...More >>
    TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Eighteen professional football hopefuls, including 10 off Troy’s most recent team, worked out for NFL and CFL personnel Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day. Linebacker Demetruis Cain, defensive end Rashad Dillard, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive end Junior Gnonkonde, kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker Terris Lewis, linebacker William Lloyd, linebacker Justin Lucas, defensive back Josh Marshall and defensive back Jalen Rountree joi...More >>

  • Troy alum, SB50 champ DeMarcus Ware asks 'Who is Jimmy Fallon?'

    Troy alum, SB50 champ DeMarcus Ware asks 'Who is Jimmy Fallon?'

    Friday, March 17 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-03-17 21:28:35 GMT

    A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.

    More >>

    A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.

    More >>

  • Position changes highlight Troy's first spring practice

    Position changes highlight Troy's first spring practice

    Friday, March 17 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-03-17 14:34:32 GMT

    It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.

    More >>

    It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly