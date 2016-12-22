Person scores 19 to lead Troy past Cornell, 92-84

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Troy Athletics) – Cornell pushed Troy late into the second half on Thursday, but the Trojans found their groove and pulled away for a 92-84 win in the first of back-to-back games at the Orleans Arena.



Leading by 10 at half, Cornell (2-8) kept chipping away at the deficit and took its first lead of the night on a 3-pointer by Matt Morgan with 13:35 left to go in the game. It would be the first and last time the Big Red would lead for the night.



Troy (7-6) responded a minute later with a 3-pointer by Wesley Person, who led the Trojans with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. While Cornell would tie the game up twice more, the Big Red couldn’t find answers to Troy’s balanced attack.



Six different players notched double-digit scoring for Troy. Person’s deep shooting was aided by Kevin Baker, who had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.



It looked as if the Trojans may have run away with it early as at the 14:33 mark of the first half, Troy was already out to a 17-3 lead thanks largely to the coming out party for Alex Hicks.



The forward had 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the first half alone. That, however, would be the end of scoring for Hicks as he finished just one point off his career-high.



Cornell threatened at points in the opening frame, but only got it as close as five points in the first half as Troy took a 40-30 lead into the break.



DeVon Walker opened the second half with a 3-pointer, the first of his career, but Cornell got right back into the game with a 22-9 run fueled by four 3-pointers from three different players. Walker finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.



The Big Red shot 34.5 percent form the field and 29.4 percent from three in the first half but caused the Trojans trouble by shooting 54.3 percent (19-of-35) from the field and 11-21 (52.4 percent) from deep in the second half.



The hot shooting was led by Morgan, who had 27 points, and Stone Gettings, who had 22 points. The other double-digit scorers for Troy were Jordon Varnado with 10 points and Jeremy Hollimon with 12.

