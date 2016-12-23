Trojans want to send seniors out as winners

In less than 24 hours, either Ohio or Troy will be crowned the 2016 Dollar General Bowl champions. Both teams have been in Mobile all week preparing for the big matchup, and for several of these players, this will be the end of the line for their college careers.

For the Trojans, 16 seniors will be playing in what will be their final college game. These players have seen the highs and lows that the Trojans have experienced over the last four seasons, but they have a chance to end on a high note with the team's first bowl win since knocking off Ohio six years ago.

"Emotionally it probably won't hit until after the game, but those guys have meant a lot to our program," said head coach Neal Brown. "Our seniors are looking forward to finishing this with ten wins. We talked about leaving a legacy and that's been our message to them all month and that's leaving a legacy. They have the opportunity to be the first to do something and get to ten wins. If they do that, they have reunions for you and you get your picture on the wall. So there's a lot at stake tomorrow night."

"We're just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment," said senior defensive end Rashad Dillard. "Troy hasn't been to a bowl game in six years. We're chasing that tenth win. Get the first one in history and enjoy the process like Coach Brown said. We're not worried about the game until it gets here, so we're just going to enjoy the moment."

The Trojans look to end the season with a win against the Bobcats on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

