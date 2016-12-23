Trojans want to send seniors out as winners - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Trojans want to send seniors out as winners

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MOBILE, AL (WSFA) -

In less than 24 hours, either Ohio or Troy will be crowned the 2016 Dollar General Bowl champions. Both teams have been in Mobile all week preparing for the big matchup, and for several of these players, this will be the end of the line for their college careers.

For the Trojans, 16 seniors will be playing in what will be their final college game. These players have seen the highs and lows that the Trojans have experienced over the last four seasons, but they have a chance to end on a high note with the team's first bowl win since knocking off Ohio six years ago.

"Emotionally it probably won't hit until after the game, but those guys have meant a lot to our program," said head coach Neal Brown. "Our seniors are looking forward to finishing this with ten wins. We talked about leaving a legacy and that's been our message to them all month and that's leaving a legacy. They have the opportunity to be the first to do something and get to ten wins. If they do that, they have reunions for you and you get your picture on the wall. So there's a lot at stake tomorrow night."

"We're just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment," said senior defensive end Rashad Dillard. "Troy hasn't been to a bowl game in six years. We're chasing that tenth win. Get the first one in history and enjoy the process like Coach Brown said. We're not worried about the game until it gets here, so we're just going to enjoy the moment."

The Trojans look to end the season with a win against the Bobcats on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • Team CoverageRegional College SportsMore>>

  • Troy holds Pro Day in front of numerous NFL scouts

    Troy holds Pro Day in front of numerous NFL scouts

    Tuesday, March 21 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-03-21 22:17:00 GMT
    SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTSSOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS
    TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Eighteen professional football hopefuls, including 10 off Troy’s most recent team, worked out for NFL and CFL personnel Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day. Linebacker Demetruis Cain, defensive end Rashad Dillard, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive end Junior Gnonkonde, kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker Terris Lewis, linebacker William Lloyd, linebacker Justin Lucas, defensive back Josh Marshall and defensive back Jalen Rountree joi...More >>
    TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Eighteen professional football hopefuls, including 10 off Troy’s most recent team, worked out for NFL and CFL personnel Tuesday during Troy’s annual Pro Day. Linebacker Demetruis Cain, defensive end Rashad Dillard, offensive lineman Antonio Garcia, defensive end Junior Gnonkonde, kicker Ryan Kay, linebacker Terris Lewis, linebacker William Lloyd, linebacker Justin Lucas, defensive back Josh Marshall and defensive back Jalen Rountree joi...More >>

  • Troy alum, SB50 champ DeMarcus Ware asks 'Who is Jimmy Fallon?'

    Troy alum, SB50 champ DeMarcus Ware asks 'Who is Jimmy Fallon?'

    Friday, March 17 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-03-17 21:28:35 GMT

    A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.

    More >>

    A day after catching flack from some Troy University students and fans for a joke he made about Alabama's international university, NBC's Jimmy Fallon is getting a video message from one of the university's most well-known graduates.

    More >>

  • Position changes highlight Troy's first spring practice

    Position changes highlight Troy's first spring practice

    Friday, March 17 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-03-17 14:34:32 GMT

    It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.

    More >>

    It's never too early to start planning for football season, especially in Alabama.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly