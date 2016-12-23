Teen charged with manslaughter in 12-year-old Florala boy's death

One boy is dead and another is charged with manslaughter after a fatal shooting in south Alabama Thursday evening.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms confirmed the victim is Jade "Bubba" Jones, 12, from Florala. He was visiting his friend, a 14-year-old boy, when he was killed.

Police responded to the scene at a home on County Road 41 shortly after 6 p.m. where they found Jones lying on the bedroom floor. He had an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the sheriff. First responders attempted CPR on the child but were unable to get any signs of life.

A preliminary investigation shows the 14-year-old, who has not been identified by name, got a shotgun from a closet and was recklessly handling it before it went off, killing Jones.

The 14-year-old was detained and transported to the Dothan Juvenile Diversion Center. An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities advise gun owners to store their weapons securely, away from children, and to teach their kids not to play with guns.

