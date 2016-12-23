Suspect wanted for robbery, stealing toys in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for robbery.

According to investigators, on December 19th around 6:50 p.m. a male suspect went into a Montgomery business with a black handgun and began making demands to the employees. He advised them that he was taking toys from the business and was not paying for them.

The suspect is described wearing a black/maroon/white Nike jacket with white pants. He was seen leaving the scene in a goldish/gray four-door Toyota type vehicle.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

