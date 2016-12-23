Dale Co. sheriff's look to identify burglary suspect

Investigators with the Dale County Sheriff's office are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.

According to investigators, on December 10 deputies responded to a residential burglary on Highway 134 in Newton. The suspect was captured on a home surveillance system forcibly entering into the home.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity, you are urged to contact the sheriff's office at 774-2335. You can also visit this website where you can click on the "crime tip" section and send a secured, confidential email.

