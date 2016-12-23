Salvation Army prepares to feed dozens on Christmas day

Two days before Christmas, volunteers could be found preparing a succulent meal for the hungry and lonely on Christmas Day.



A church donated more than 50 pounds of ham to serve as the main entree. One food preparer spent the morning mixing baked beans with green peppers, meat and chopped onions.



Based on last year's Christmas Day turnout, the Salvation Army anticipates around 75 people to show up. These are people who for now find life too overwhelming and need a hand.



Volunteers believe a good meal can go a long way in nourishing the body and the soul.

