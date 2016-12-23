Enterprise man killed in Thursday afternoon crash

An Enterprise man has died following a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

Bobby Wayne Beckworth, 32, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet truck he was driving ran off the road, came back onto the road, struck a 2010 Ford F-150, left the roadway again and overturned.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Alabama 134 a mile west of Enterprise.

Alabama State Troopers say Beckworth, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. Coffee County Coroner Robert Preachers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the Ford was not injured.

Preliminary reports from investigators indicate alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal crash.

