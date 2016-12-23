Millbrook PD: Suspect wanted for stealing woman's purse out of vehicle

The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was seen breaking into a vehicle.

According to investigators, surveillance video captured the suspect driving into a parking lot and stealing a woman's purse from her vehicle. The video shows the suspect going into and out of the vehicle. The victim was at work while the burglary occurred.

The burglary happened on December 16th between 11 a.m. and 11:16 a.m. Investigators believe this suspect may be involved in multiple vehicle break-ins throughout the River Region.

If you can identify the suspect or know of their current whereabouts, please call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 215-STOP.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.