UPDATE: Andalusia brothers charged after Crenshaw County bank robbery

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office confirms two brothers have been arrested and charged following a bank robbery Friday in the town of Dozier.

According to Sheriff Mickey Powell, the robbery happened at the First National Bank around 11 a.m.

The suspect, identified as Andalusia siblings Darren and Darryl Hayes, ages 39 and 29. The Hayes' are said to have entered the bank where they remained for a period of time while attempting to open up an account.

Sheriff Powell said the two then demanded money before fleeing in a lime green Jeep Liberty with $2,000 cash in hand.

They were later taken into custody by Brantley Police. Officers located two weapons inside the vehicle, along with coins.

No one was injured during the course of the robbery.

The men were taken to the Crenshaw County Jail where, following an arraignment, they are being held on bonds of $1 million each.

Copyright 2016 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.