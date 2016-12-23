Salvation Army prepares to feed nearly 100 on Christmas Day

"You don't know what's inside of you until you start to help others," Roderic Springer explained.

Two days before Christmas, the Salvation Army is busy preparing Christmas Day breakfast and dinner. While the needy and the lonely can expect a succulent meal for the stomach, a Salvation Army volunteer is already getting nourishment for the soul.

Roderic Springer is his name. He never thought he would be preparing meals at the Salvation Army, but you won't hear Springer complain.

"I don't necessarily want to be here, but I am comfortable here," he admitted.

Springer is comfortable because he feels he is here for a reason, placed here by divine providence.

"You don't know what's inside of you until you start to help others," Springer explained.

Therein lies a personal revelation. By his own admission, Roderic believes he's discovered the real meaning of Christmas by serving those who are, for now, overwhelmed by the challenges in life.

"Just the look on the lady's face when she came and picked the toys up and I helped load them in the car," Springer recalled. "I mean it's worth a million bucks."

All the food in the Salvation Army kitchen, including more than 50 pounds of ham, will be part of Christmas Day dinner, a slice of comfort and encouragement.

"We're doing something a little different this Christmas. We're feeding Christmas breakfast, and we're also feeding Christmas lunch," said Salvation Army Social Services Director Jason Davis. "Christmas lunch starts from 11 to 12."

Salvation Army leaders say they expect 75 people to be here for Christmas Day dinner based on last year's turnout. Roderic Springer has been here four weeks and counting. He's eager to land a job once he gets his transportation figured out.

Until then: "It's going to be a light at the end of the tunnel. It always is," he said.

Springer's focused on sharing the light of hope on Christmas Day by the spoonful. Salvation Army leaders say all the food they're preparing now was donated by a local church.

