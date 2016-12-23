Auburn beats UConn 70-67 in overtime for 10th win

Big Mo from the Montgomery Biscuits will soon go where few mascots have gone before.More >>
Former NFL and Alabama running back Trent Richardson is denying charges that he hit his former girlfriend, who is the mother of his four children.More >>
The Opelika High School Bulldogs have a new head coach after officials announced Wednesday that Caleb Ross would take the program's leash.More >>
A former Alabama player is suing Florida Atlantic University, its Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin, and the state of Florida for fraud, according to court documents.More >>
The University of Alabama football team began spring practice Tuesday afternoon with a two-hour workout in shorts and helmets on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.More >>
A rare catfish was plucked from the Mississippi River by one lucky local fisherman.More >>
Twelve major contributors for preparatory athletics in Alabama will be inducted into the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame Monday night.More >>
