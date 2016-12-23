Auburn beats UConn 70-67 in overtime for 10th win

By PAT EATON-ROBB

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Jared Harper scored 22 points, including a key layup in overtime and Auburn won its fourth consecutive game, 70-67 over UConn on Friday afternoon.

Connecticut native Mustapha Heron added 15 points and Danjel Purifoy added a career-high 15 rebounds for the Tigers, who are 10-2 for the first since the 2002-03 season.

Rodney Purvis scored 20 points to lead UConn (5-6). Kentan Facey added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies.

Auburn seemed to have the game under control until T.J. Dunans was called for an intentional foul for dragging down a driving Purvis with 1:20 left and the Tiger's up 60-54. Purvis hit the free throws and a jumper by Facey cut the lead to 60-58.

Amida Brimah tied the game with a short baseline jumper on the Huskies next possession and Harper missed a long 3-pointer, sending the game into extra time.

Purifoy hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 67 in the extra frame and Harper's layup high off the glass with 22 seconds left in overtime gave Auburn a 69-67 lead.

UConn's Vance Jackson missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Heron hit a free throw for the game's final point.

Purvis missed two 3-pointers on UConn's final possession including a shot from the right baseline at the buzzer that would have tied the game.

