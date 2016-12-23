Troy finishes season 10-3 with 28-23 win over Ohio in Dollar General Bowl

The Troy Trojans defeated the Ohio Bobcats by a score of 28-23 in the Dollar General Bowl in Mobile on Friday.

With the victory, Troy picked up its 10th win of the season, marking the first time the Trojans have won 10 games in the same season since joining the FBS.

The Trojans got off to a fast start in the game, forcing the Bobcats to go three-and-out and then scoring two plays later following a deep bomb from quarterback Brandon Silvers to Deondre Douglas.

On the Bobcats’ next drive, the Trojans forced a turnover which set them up with good field position. It appeared Troy would take a quick 14-0 lead, but Silvers pass was tipped in the end zone and picked off.

That would start the turnover battle between the two teams as they combined for six turnovers in the first half. Ohio committed four turnovers, three of which came from quarterback Greg Windham.

Despite having a +2 turnover margin through the first half, the Trojans held just a 21-17 lead over the Bobcats at the half. Troy also only outgained Ohio by 10 yards as the Trojans had 241 yards compared to the Bobcats’ 231.

Troy did a good job of shutting down the Ohio rushing attack in the first half, allowing just 22 yards on 16 carries, but could not contain the passing attack as the Bobcats racked up 209 yards and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Silvers struggled in the first half, completing 15 passes on 24 attempts for 178 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Silvers’ favorite target in the first half was Deondre Douglas who had 95 yards on five receptions.

Troy running back Jordan Chunn scored two touchdowns in the first half. His first score of the game was his 35th career rushing touchdown as a Trojan, making him Troy’s all-time leader in rushing touchdowns.

In the second half, it was another turnover that gave Troy some breathing room as defensive linemen Trevon Sanders picked off a Windham pass at the Ohio 4-yard-line. Sanders’ first career interception was Windham’s fourth of the night.

One play later, Chunn punched it in for his third rushing touchdown of the night to make it 28-17.

The Trojan offense would not score again all game, but the defense was able to hold the Bobcats' offense to just six points to pick up a 28-23 win.

Troy now owns a 2-0 record against the Bobcats with both wins coming in bowl games.

Troy was outgained by Ohio 393 yards to 322 but the Trojans were able to win the game on Friday by forcing five turnovers.

Silvers finished the game with 24 completions on 41 attempts for 235 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Chunn recorded three rushing touchdowns and finished with 56 yards on 20 carries.

Douglas finished the game with 113 yards on six receptions and Emanuel Thompson finished with 83 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

