Tips for getting your vehicle ready for end of year travels

According to AAA, more than 103 million Americans are expected to travel for the year-end holidays.

Before you head to your destination, you need to make sure your vehicle can go the distance.

"Keeping up on the simple things like your oils, fluids, and tire pressure this time of year is big," said John Aehnlich, owner of Cloverdale Service Center.

With people making last minute trip preparations, Cloverdale Service Center in Montgomery has had a surge in business over the last week.

"Anything can break down. We are looking for those things that will let you down on the side of the road. So you need to have someone you can trust," said Aehnlich.

Although most cars have warning lights installed in them now, you don't have to wait for that.

"Visual checks people can do on their own include looking at their tires. Make sure they do not look low. One of the biggest problems is people having flats or blowouts because they do not check it," said Aehnlich.

One of the biggest reasons people are driving this year is because of gas prices. In Alabama, the average gas prices are at $2.06 a gallon. Alabama is still below the national average, which is currently $2.27 a gallon.

