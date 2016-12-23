Shopping local for Christmas has big impact on AL’s economy

Retail representatives say this could be the biggest holiday shopping season ever in Alabama.

We are just two days away from Christmas Day and people are still rushing around to get done with their last minute holiday shopping.

A study by the National Retail Federation found 12 percent of people still need to wrap up their shopping and it could mean big business for the state.

According to the Alabama Retail Association, last weekend was the busiest shopping weekend this year.

Big spending also means more money for the state’s budget.

Representatives of the Alabama Retail Association say shopping and retail have been on the rebound this year. According to Melissa Warnke, spending has been higher every month than it was just last year.

“If you take that into a trajectory going into this holiday season, we project people, in November and December combined, to spend $11.4 billion in the state of Alabama alone,” Warnke said.

All money generated by the state’s sales tax goes straight to Alabama’s education budget.

