Varnado lifts Troy to 83-65 win over Chicago State in Las Vegas Classic

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (Troy Athletics) – Troy had just a four-point lead going into the half against Chicago State, but a hot hand from Jordon Varnado gave Troy a 83-65 win over Chicago State to win the Las Vegas Classic Upper Bracket and wrap up non-conference play on Friday.



Going into the half, the Trojans (8-6) had seven 3-pointers and were shooting 43.8 percent from the field, but it took a huge second half from Varnado to blow the game open.



The forward entered the half with zero points on just one shot attempt and an uncharacteristic zero rebounds. His stat line, and the game as a whole, took a turn as Varnado erupted for 17 points in the first 13 minutes of the second half en route to a team-leading 21 points on the night.



It took until the 16:34 mark of the second half for Varnado to get on the score sheet with a free throw that kept Troy’s lead at just four. That may have been the spark for the big man as he got going immediately after that.



Less than a minute later, Varnado got his first field goal with an uncontested slam. He followed that up with five of the next seven Trojan baskets that steadily brought that four-point halftime lead all the way up to 20 with 5:12 left to play.



The Brownsville, Tenn. Native, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, showed off his full array of moves in scoring in virtually every fashion that he could. In a span in the second half, his consecutive scoring possessions included a free throw, a dunk, a jumper, a layup and then a 3-pointer from the top of the key.



The Cougars (4-10) kept it close in the first half and the beginning stages of the second half largely in part of the scoring from Fred Sims, Jr., who had 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting on the afternoon.



While Varnado showed off his skills, he wasn’t the only Trojan that put up solid numbers. Four different Trojans had double-digit scoring. Varnado was the spark plug in the second half, but Wesley Person was in the first.



Person had 14 points on the night fueled by 10 in the opening frame. He was the only Trojan in double figures in the half. His game helped facilitate the scoring for fellow guard Kevin Baker, who was second on the team with 16 points aided by four 3-pointers.



Jeremy Hollimon also showed off his scoring touch with four threes en route to 14 points. Another key contributor was B.J. Miller, who had a season-high eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting. The guard hit his first 3-pointer of the year.

(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)