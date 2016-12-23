Hometown Lenders donates $1000 to Dothan PD, $500 to Ozark PD

The Dothan and Ozark police departments received Christmas gifts in the form of checks on Friday.

The Hometown Lenders mortgage company donated $250 for every closing and the customer got to choose which police department received the money. The Dothan Police Department received four checks and Ozark PD received two.

"This helps the men and women in uniform know that people are behind them because sometimes we do come across individuals and they aren't as kind as others. But people, when they get behind us and they put forth the effort that Hometown Lenders is doing, it really gives them the confidence to continue to do the job that a lot of people won't do," said Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker.

"The money that Hometown Lenders is giving us today is going to go to the Dothan police foundation, and in the police foundation there are certain criteria that the money can be used for and it can really only be used for certain things; one of those is police officer education and training," said Dothan Police Chief Steven Parrish.

The Ozark Police Department plans to use their donations to purchase new laptops and cover some renovation expenses at it's firing range.

