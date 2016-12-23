Shooting on Matterhorn St. in Montgomery leaves 1 injured - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WSFA 12) (Source: WSFA 12)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting on Friday that left one person injured. 

Police say an adult male was injured after he was shot in the 4300 block of Matterhorn Street. 

The male was transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition. 

Police say no arrest have been made at this time. 

