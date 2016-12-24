Early morning crash in Escambia Co. on Christmas Eve claims life of Auburn woman

The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised $3,500 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised $3,500 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the March 23 drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old Maribel Barrera at her East Park Avenue home.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to the March 23 drive-by shooting that killed 13-year-old Maribel Barrera at her East Park Avenue home.More >>
Exhausted runner makes it over finish line with a little help.More >>
Exhausted runner makes it over finish line with a little help.More >>
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up...More >>
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance.More >>
From monokinis to boho styles, Target is jump-starting swimsuit season with suits for every beach body under the sun. The retail chain launched its #TargetSwim campaign to help customers feel confident in their swimsuitsMore >>
From monokinis to boho styles, Target is jump-starting swimsuit season with suits for every beach body under the sun. The retail chain launched its #TargetSwim campaign to help customers feel confident in their swimsuitsMore >>
Two Montgomery men have been arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Two Montgomery men have been arrested for an alleged armed robbery in Florida, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
A Phenix City teen who was charged with reckless murder for a hit-and-run that claimed the life of 31-year-old Nathan Wombles plead guilty to manslaughter.More >>
A Phenix City teen who was charged with reckless murder for a hit-and-run that claimed the life of 31-year-old Nathan Wombles plead guilty to manslaughter.More >>
Conecuh County sheriff's deputies seized a total of 822 bottles of "purple drink" Saturday night, according to the Conecuh County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Conecuh County sheriff's deputies seized a total of 822 bottles of "purple drink" Saturday night, according to the Conecuh County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Union Springs Police Department is looking for 21-year old Stanley Davis Jr. in connection to several random shooting incidents that happened Thursday and Friday nights.More >>
The Union Springs Police Department is looking for 21-year old Stanley Davis Jr. in connection to several random shooting incidents that happened Thursday and Friday nights.More >>
Alabama Senator Luther Strange comments on his vote.More >>
Alabama Senator Luther Strange comments on his vote.More >>
Northport police say 52-year-old Anthony Bush is facing a child porn charge after investigators found child porn pictures on his work computer and phone.More >>
Northport police say 52-year-old Anthony Bush is facing a child porn charge after investigators found child porn pictures on his work computer and phone.More >>