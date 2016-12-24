Early morning crash in Escambia Co. on Christmas Eve claims life of Auburn woman

A single-vehicle crash in Escambia County on Saturday claimed the life of an Auburn woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jessica Michelle Norwood, 29, was killed when the 2009 Toyota Camry she was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

Norwood was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 5:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 31 at mile marker 62, seven miles south of Brewton.

