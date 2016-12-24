Hwy 231 SB lanes near Goodwyn Rd cleared following wreck - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Hwy 231 SB lanes near Goodwyn Rd cleared following wreck

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY CO., AL (WSFA) -

Highway 231 southbound is clear following a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday that was blocking the roadway. 

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, there were injuries involved in the accident but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

